Mower County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Mower County, Minnesota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mower County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin High School at South High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.