The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Minnesota vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -14.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 136.5 total points.

The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 147.2, 10.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Gophers have a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

The Golden Gophers have played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

Minnesota has a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 9 75% 80.5 149.8 66.7 132 143.5 Maine 4 30.8% 69.3 149.8 65.3 132 136.3

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The Golden Gophers score 80.5 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 65.3 the Black Bears give up.

Minnesota has a 10-1 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Minnesota vs. Maine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 10-2-0 3-0 6-6-0 Maine 7-6-0 0-1 5-8-0

Minnesota vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Maine 6-11 Home Record 8-4 1-9 Away Record 5-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

