Minnesota vs. Maine: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) hope to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Maine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Minnesota vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Minnesota vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Maine Moneyline
Minnesota vs. Maine Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 9-1-2 ATS this season.
- A total of six out of the Golden Gophers' 12 games this season have hit the over.
- Maine has covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
- The Black Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Minnesota is 101st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (84th).
- The Golden Gophers were +100000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of Minnesota winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
