The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) hope to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Maine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Minnesota vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Maine Moneyline

Minnesota vs. Maine Betting Trends

  • Minnesota is 9-1-2 ATS this season.
  • A total of six out of the Golden Gophers' 12 games this season have hit the over.
  • Maine has covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Black Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Minnesota Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Minnesota is 101st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (84th).
  • The Golden Gophers were +100000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • The implied probability of Minnesota winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

