How to Watch Minnesota vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) will host the Maine Black Bears (8-6) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Minnesota vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Kennesaw State vs Indiana (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Northern Illinois vs Iowa (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- McNeese vs Michigan (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Eastern Kentucky vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
Minnesota Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Gophers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Black Bears' opponents have hit.
- Minnesota is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Black Bears rank 339th.
- The 80.5 points per game the Golden Gophers average are 15.2 more points than the Black Bears give up (65.3).
- When Minnesota totals more than 65.3 points, it is 9-2.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it performed better offensively, averaging 63.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 76.1.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Minnesota fared worse in home games last year, sinking 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.7% mark on the road.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|W 77-57
|Williams Arena
|12/12/2023
|IUPUI
|W 101-65
|Williams Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|W 80-63
|Williams Arena
|12/29/2023
|Maine
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/7/2024
|Maryland
|-
|Williams Arena
