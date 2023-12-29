Friday's contest at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) matching up with the Maine Black Bears (8-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-62 win, as our model heavily favors Minnesota.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Minnesota vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 78, Maine 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-16.2)

Minnesota (-16.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Minnesota's record against the spread so far this season is 10-2-0, and Maine's is 7-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Gophers are 6-6-0 and the Black Bears are 5-8-0.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers' +166 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.5 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (84th in college basketball).

Minnesota pulls down 38.8 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) while conceding 31.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.5 boards per game.

Minnesota connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (93rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make at a 33.6% rate.

The Golden Gophers' 103 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 85.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 77th in college basketball.

Minnesota forces 11.4 turnovers per game (239th in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (212th in college basketball play).

