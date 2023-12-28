The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on December 28, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Minnesota has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 117.6 the Mavericks give up.

Minnesota has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 117.6 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are scoring 113 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are faring better on offense, averaging 113.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, Minnesota is allowing 11.3 fewer points per game (101.1) than away from home (112.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better when playing at home this year, making 12.4 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Timberwolves Injuries