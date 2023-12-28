How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on December 28, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- Minnesota has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
- The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 117.6 the Mavericks give up.
- Minnesota has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 117.6 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are scoring 113 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are faring better on offense, averaging 113.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Minnesota is allowing 11.3 fewer points per game (101.1) than away from home (112.4).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better when playing at home this year, making 12.4 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
