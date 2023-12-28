Saint Louis County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Saint Louis County, Minnesota today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Lake High School at Cherry School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Iron, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proctor High School at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
