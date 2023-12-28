The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 129-106 loss versus the Thunder, Gobert put up 10 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gobert's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 11.6 Rebounds 12.5 12 12.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 25.9 25.9 PR -- 24.7 24.3



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Mavericks

Gobert is responsible for taking 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

Gobert's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Mavericks have given up 117.6 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the glass, the Mavericks have allowed 46.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

The Mavericks allow 27.3 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 30 8 12 5 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.