Roseau County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Roseau County, Minnesota, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Roseau County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goodridge/Grygla High School at Greenbush-Middle River High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Greenbush, MN
- Conference: Seven Star
- How to Stream: Watch Here
