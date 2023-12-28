Polk County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Polk County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Polk County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clearbrook-Gonvick High School at Sacred Heart School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: East Grand Forks, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
