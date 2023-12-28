Grant County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Grant County, Minnesota, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Grant County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New York Mills High School at West Central Area Secondary School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Barrett, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
