Crow Wing County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Crow Wing County, Minnesota today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Proctor High School at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.