The Cleveland Browns (10-5) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jets

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Browns vs. Jets Insights

This year, the Browns average just two more points per game (23) than the Jets allow (21).

This season New York scores 5.3 fewer points per game (15.4) than Cleveland surrenders (20.7).

The Browns average 41.1 more yards per game (335.9) than the Jets allow per outing (294.8).

New York racks up only 3.2 more yards per game (263.5) than Cleveland allows (260.3).

This season, the Browns average 119.1 yards per game on the ground, just 7.1 fewer yards than the Jets allow per outing (126.2).

This year New York averages 90.3 yards per game on the ground, 9.9 fewer yards than Cleveland allows (100.2).

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 32 times, 10 more than the Jets' takeaways (22).

This year New York has turned the ball over 30 times, five more than Cleveland's takeaways (25).

Browns Home Performance

The Browns' average points scored (20.5) and allowed (13.1) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 23 and 20.7, respectively.

The Browns accumulate 317.8 yards per game at home (18.1 less than their overall average), and concede 197.9 at home (62.4 less than overall).

Cleveland accumulates 210.6 passing yards per game in home games (6.2 less than its overall average), and concedes 110.5 at home (49.6 less than overall).

At home, the Browns rack up 107.1 rushing yards per game and concede 87.4. That's less than they gain (119.1) and allow (100.2) overall.

The Browns convert 28.2% of third downs at home (3.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 23.2% at home (5.5% lower than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Jacksonville W 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago W 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston W 36-22 CBS 12/28/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at Cincinnati - -

Jets Away Performance

On the road, the Jets put up 12 points per game and give up 23.2. That's less than they score overall (15.4), and more than they allow (21).

The Jets accumulate 249.3 yards per game on the road (14.2 less than their overall average), and give up 306.8 away from home (12 more than overall).

In road games, New York racks up 157.7 passing yards per game and concedes 168.3. That's less than it gains (173.1) and allows (168.6) overall.

The Jets rack up 91.7 rushing yards per game away from home (1.4 more than their overall average), and give up 138.5 in road games (12.3 more than overall).

The Jets convert 23.4% of third downs away from home (2.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 34.4% away from home (4.1% lower than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Houston W 30-6 CBS 12/17/2023 at Miami L 30-0 CBS 12/24/2023 Washington W 30-28 CBS 12/28/2023 at Cleveland - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at New England - -

