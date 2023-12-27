The Minnesota Wild (15-13-4) host the Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won six in a row at home.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild are 7-3-0 over the past 10 contests, totaling 28 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have conceded 23 goals to their opponents.

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Wednesday's hockey contest.

Wild vs. Red Wings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Wild 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-150)

Wild (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 15-13-4 record overall, with a 5-4-9 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Minnesota has eight points (3-5-2) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The four times this season the Wild finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Minnesota has finished 2-3-1 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering five points).

The Wild are 12-7-2 in the 21 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 26 points).

In the 11 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 12 points after finishing 6-5-0.

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 9-5-2 (20 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Wild went 6-8-2 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 3.53 4th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 18th 30.2 Shots 30.2 18th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 21.58% 15th 30th 72.17% Penalty Kill % 79.51% 18th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.