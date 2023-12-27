The West Virginia Mountaineers will play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is West Virginia vs. North Carolina?

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 33, North Carolina 28

West Virginia 33, North Carolina 28 West Virginia has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 3-2 in those games.

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

North Carolina lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Tar Heels have entered two games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 71.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: North Carolina (+6.5)



North Carolina (+6.5) West Virginia has played 11 games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

North Carolina owns a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) Seven of West Virginia's games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 57.5 points.

In the North Carolina's 12 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Wednesday's total of 57.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 68.2 points per game, 10.7 points more than the total of 57.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 51.9 53.8 Implied Total AVG 32.6 32.6 32.7 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.2 58.1 61.1 Implied Total AVG 36 37.3 33.8 ATS Record 5-6-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 5-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

