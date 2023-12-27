The Holiday Bowl will feature the Louisville Cardinals heading into a showdown with the USC Trojans on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Louisville sports the 45th-ranked offense this season (30.9 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best with just 19.7 points allowed per game. Defensively, USC is a bottom-25 unit, allowing 34.9 points per game (10th-worst). Fortunately, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, generating 41.8 points per contest (fourth-best).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on FOX.

Louisville vs. USC Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park

Bowl Game Odds

Louisville vs. USC Key Statistics

Louisville USC 420.4 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.4 (22nd) 307.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.8 (113th) 176.4 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (90th) 244 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (5th) 17 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (49th) 19 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (100th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 3,063 yards (235.6 ypg) on 235-of-370 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 181 times for 1,128 yards (86.8 per game), scoring 13 times. He's also caught 21 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 109 times for 649 yards (49.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's 858 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 99 times and has collected 63 receptions and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 26 passes for 386 yards (29.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 23 catches are good enough for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams leads USC with 3,633 yards on 266-of-389 passing with 30 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

MarShawn Lloyd has rushed 116 times for 820 yards, with nine touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 232 yards.

Austin Jones has piled up 417 yards (on 74 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has hauled in 963 receiving yards on 52 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has put up a 791-yard season so far with 12 touchdowns. He's caught 45 passes on 70 targets.

Duce Robinson has racked up 307 reciving yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

