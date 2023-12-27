Bruins vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (19-7-6, riding a four-game losing streak) hit the road against the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) at KeyBank Center. The matchup on Wednesday, December 27 begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-155)
|Sabres (+130)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have gone 14-12 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Boston has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.
- In 15 of 32 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Sabres Betting Insights
- The Sabres have been listed as an underdog 23 times this season, and won eight, or 34.8%, of those games.
- Buffalo has a record of 6-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Sabres, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.
- Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 35 games this season.
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins vs. Sabres Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|98 (22nd)
|Goals
|106 (14th)
|85 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|120 (28th)
|24 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (26th)
|17 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (19th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 4-3-3 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over five times.
- The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins are ranked 22nd in the league with 98 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- The Bruins are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 85 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +13 this season.
Sabres Advanced Stats
- The Sabres went 4-4-2 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Buffalo has hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Sabres total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Sabres and their opponents are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9 goals.
- The Sabres' 106 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Sabres have given up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th.
- Their -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
