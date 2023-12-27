Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins (19-7-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) at KeyBank Center sees the Bruins as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Sabres (+130). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bruins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- Buffalo has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
- The Bruins are 14-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Sabres have been listed as the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Boston is 11-6 (winning 64.7% of the time).
- Buffalo has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.
Bruins Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-3-3
|4-6
|5-5-0
|5.8
|2.50
|3.00
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-3-3
|2.50
|3.00
|8
|30.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-4-2
|5-5
|6-4-0
|6.6
|3.50
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-4-2
|3.50
|3.40
|4
|14.3%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-3
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
