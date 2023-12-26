The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center. Chet Holmgren of the Thunder and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to Watch on TV: BSOK, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves won their most recent game against the Kings, 110-98, on Saturday. Edwards was their high scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 34 5 10 1 1 3 Rudy Gobert 21 17 1 0 2 0 Jaden McDaniels 20 5 1 4 1 3

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards provides the Timberwolves 25.2 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert contributes with 12.8 points per game, plus 12.3 boards and 1.3 assists.

Mike Conley provides the Timberwolves 11.5 points, 2.9 boards and 6.3 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Naz Reid provides the Timberwolves 13 points, 4.4 boards and 1 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Timberwolves receive 6.9 points, 3.6 boards and 4 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 13.2 13.4 1.6 1 2.2 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 20.6 9.2 2.7 0.6 0.3 1.6 Anthony Edwards 18.3 3.8 4.7 1.3 0.5 1.8 Mike Conley 13.8 3.1 6.7 1 0.1 2.6 Naz Reid 14.7 5.3 1.7 0.8 0.5 2.3

