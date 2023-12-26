How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Two of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 30.8 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) host Anthony Edwards (15th, 25.2) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) on December 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
- Minnesota has compiled an 18-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 113.6 the Thunder give up to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves score fewer points per game at home (113) than away (114), but also give up fewer at home (101.1) than away (111.3).
- Minnesota concedes 101.1 points per game at home, and 111.3 away.
- The Timberwolves average 0.8 more assists per game at home (26.6) than away (25.8).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Knee
