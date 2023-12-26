The Minnesota Timberwolves' (22-6) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Tuesday, December 26 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) at Paycom Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 110-98 victory against the Kings in their most recent outing on Saturday. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 34 points for the Timberwolves in the win.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Knee 22.2 9.5 3

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Josh Giddey: Questionable (Ankle)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSN

