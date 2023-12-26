Rudy Gobert plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Gobert, in his last game, had 21 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in a 110-98 win over the Kings.

In this piece we'll break down Gobert's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 13.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 13.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 26.4 28.2 PR -- 25.1 26.6



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Thunder

Gobert is responsible for taking 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

The Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 104 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.6 points per game, the Thunder are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Thunder are 29th in the NBA, conceding 46.4 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 27.1 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 36 17 16 0 0 4 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.