The Quick Lane Bowl will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Minnesota ranks ninth-worst in total offense (302.6 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 61st with 373.8 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Bowling Green is accumulating 327.8 total yards per game (104th-ranked). It ranks 29th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (329.8 total yards allowed per game).

We will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Minnesota Bowling Green 302.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.8 (106th) 373.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (19th) 149.4 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (87th) 153.2 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.7 (108th) 16 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 19 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 27 (1st)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has recorded 1,838 yards (153.2 ypg) on 156-of-294 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 591 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Jordan Nubin has been handed the ball 124 times this year and racked up 535 yards (44.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's team-leading 831 yards as a receiver have come on 57 receptions (out of 111 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 376 yards so far this campaign.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 25 catches are good enough for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,709 yards (142.4 ypg) while completing 61.2% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has rushed for 762 yards on 125 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Taron Keith has 44 receptions for 457 yards (38.1 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 66 times for 390 yards and four scores.

Harold Fannin's 573 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 39 receptions on 53 targets with six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 380 reciving yards (31.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

