The Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels meet for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Kansas is averaging 434 yards per game on offense this year (29th in the FBS), and is giving up 377.6 yards per game (64th) on defense. UNLV is compiling 415.8 total yards per game on offense this season (45th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 402 total yards per contest (96th-ranked).

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Kansas vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Kansas UNLV 434 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (35th) 377.6 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (112th) 211.3 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 222.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (55th) 14 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (62nd) 16 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (9th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,681 yards passing for Kansas, completing 61.4% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 261 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Devin Neal has 1,209 rushing yards on 183 carries with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 116 times for 599 yards (49.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's team-leading 650 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 48 targets) with three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has put together a 507-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 43 targets.

Mason Fairchild has a total of 422 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava leads UNLV with 2,792 yards on 201-of-319 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 261 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 132 times for 722 yards (55.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has run for 503 yards across 108 attempts, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White's 1,384 receiving yards (106.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 82 receptions on 123 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has collected 511 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Kaleo Ballungay's 16 grabs (on 24 targets) have netted him 297 yards (22.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

