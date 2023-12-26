Anthony Edwards could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a 110-98 win over the Kings (his most recent action) Edwards posted 34 points and 10 assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25.2 22.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.5 PRA -- 36 33.1 PR -- 30.7 27.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.2



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Thunder

Edwards has taken 19.6 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 20.4% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Edwards is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.0. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 104.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 113.6 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 46.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are ranked 21st in the NBA, conceding 27.1 per game.

The Thunder allow 14.0 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 28 21 5 1 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.