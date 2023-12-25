Two of the NBA's best scorers square off when Kevin Durant (third, 30.9 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Mavericks 116

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.7)

Suns (-0.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.7

The Mavericks' .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Phoenix does it in fewer games (57.1% of the time) than Dallas (65.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 10-8, while the Mavericks are 2-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

With 114.5 points per game on offense, the Suns are 16th in the NBA. At the other end, they give up 114 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

Phoenix is averaging 44.1 rebounds per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed just 41.5 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

The Suns are delivering 26 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Phoenix, who is 25th in the league with 14.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

With 11.5 three-pointers per game, the Suns rank 24th in the NBA. They sport a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks score 119 points per game and allow 117.9, making them seventh in the NBA on offense and 22nd on defense.

In 2023-24, Dallas is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (42.5 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.3).

With 25.1 assists per game, the Mavericks are 24th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is second-best in the NBA in committing them (11.4 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

The Mavericks are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.7 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

