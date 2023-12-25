The Boston Celtics (22-6) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Lakers 111

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 2.5)

Celtics (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-6.9)

Celtics (-6.9) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Celtics' .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .433 mark (13-17-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Boston and Los Angeles cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Celts as favorites by 2.5 or more and Lakers as underdogs by 2.5 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents don't do it as often (50% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (53.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 20-6, while the Lakers are 3-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics sport a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 109.7 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank sixth with 119.9 points scored per contest.

Boston is allowing 42.9 rebounds per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by averaging 47.1 rebounds per contest (second-best).

This season, the Celtics rank 21st in the league in assists, delivering 25.5 per game.

Boston ranks ninth in the NBA at 12.5 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11.6 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Celtics rank best in the NBA by sinking 16.4 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.8%.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 17th in the NBA in points scored (114 per game) and 16th in points conceded (114.2).

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 13th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7).

This season the Lakers are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 27.2 per game.

At 13.7 turnovers committed per game and 13 turnovers forced, Los Angeles is 21st and 19th in the league, respectively.

In 2023-24 the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and rank 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

