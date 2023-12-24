A victory by the Green Bay Packers over the Carolina Panthers is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM ET (at Bank of America Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Packers rank 18th in total offense (328.7 yards per game) and 22nd in total defense (349.9 yards allowed per game) this season. The Panthers have been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-worst in points (14.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points surrendered (24.9 per game).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-4.5) Over (37) Packers 24, Panthers 18

Packers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Green Bay has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In Green Bay's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Packers games have had an average of 42 points this season, five points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Panthers have not covered the spread this year (0-6 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

So far this year, four of Carolina's 14 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.9, which is 3.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 21.4 21.5 19.7 21.6 23.1 21.4 Carolina 14.7 24.9 12.8 20.2 16.1 28.4

