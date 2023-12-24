Want to keep up with all of the NFL action in Week 16? There's no better place than NFL RedZone, where you can see every touchdown from every game during the early and late afternoon windows, plus cut-ins to the biggest moments and pivotal drives all day. Read on for a look at all the contests you can expect to see during today's broadcast.

Date/Time TV Odds
Washington Commanders at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jets (-3)
Total: 37
Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Packers (-4)
Total: 37.5
Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-3)
Total: 44.5
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
Total: 41.5
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Browns (-3)
Total: 40
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 47.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-1)
Total: 43.5
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bears (-4)
Total: 43
Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-2.5)
Total: 48.5

