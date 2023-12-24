When the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will K.J. Osborn hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn's 41 receptions have turned into 436 yards (33.5 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 64 times.

Osborn has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Bears 4 3 34 0 Week 14 @Raiders 7 4 15 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2 1 3 0

