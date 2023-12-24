Will Jayden Reed Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jayden Reed did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Reed's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Jayden Reed and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 16, Reed has 54 receptions for 592 yards -- 11.0 yards per catch -- and six receiving touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 119 yards two touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 82 occasions.
Keep an eye on Reed's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jayden Reed Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Dontayvion Wicks (LP/ankle): 31 Rec; 491 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for Chase Brown
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
- Click Here for Brian Robinson Jr.
Packers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Reed 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|82
|54
|592
|238
|6
|11.0
Reed Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|2
|48
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|8
|4
|37
|2
|Week 3
|Saints
|7
|3
|63
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|3
|55
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|21
|1
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|4
|83
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|5
|5
|84
|1
|Week 11
|Chargers
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|8
|4
|34
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|5
|4
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|10
|8
|27
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|8
|6
|52
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.