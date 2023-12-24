Will Brandon Powell get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell has posted a 269-yard season thus far (19.2 yards receiving per game) with one TD, reeling in 25 throws on 35 targets.

In one of 10 games this season, Powell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1 Week 10 Saints 5 4 35 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 3 32 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 45 0 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0

