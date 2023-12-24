Will Aaron Jones pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has piled up 79 carries for 298 yards (37.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones also averages 23.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 23 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown.

Jones has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 13 53 0 4 16 0

