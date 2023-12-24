Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

On the ground, Jones has season stats of 79 rushes for 298 yards and two TDs, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt. He also has 23 catches on 34 targets for 185 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Packers have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week: Emanuel Wilson (LP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs A.J. Dillon (LP/thumb): 164 Rush Att; 574 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 22 Rec; 223 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Jones 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 79 298 2 3.8 34 23 185 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 13 53 0 4 16 0

