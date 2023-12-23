The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Xavier is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 159th.
  • The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers average are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
  • Xavier has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Seton Hall has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 27th.
  • The Pirates' 75.6 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 70.8 the Musketeers allow.
  • Seton Hall has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged in away games (80.5).
  • The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.
  • At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (40.5%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.8.
  • The Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.
  • At home, Seton Hall drained 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.9). Seton Hall's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Monmouth W 70-61 Prudential Center
12/17/2023 Missouri W 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/20/2023 UConn W 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 Marquette - Prudential Center

