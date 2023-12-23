Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Kirill Kaprizov and others are available when the Boston Bruins visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Kaprizov is an offensive leader for Minnesota with 30 points (one per game), with 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games (playing 21:18 per game).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Dec. 19 2 0 2 7 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 2

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek is among the leading scorers on the team with 22 total points (14 goals and eight assists).

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 8 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 19:39 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 19 2 0 2 11 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Dec. 15 1 1 2 6 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 7

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 2

