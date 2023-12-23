The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, December 23, with the Bruins having dropped three consecutive games.

You can watch along on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ to see the Bruins meet the Wild.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Bruins Additional Info

Wild vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins Wild 4-3 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 99 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 13th in the NHL.

The Wild have 94 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 31 11 19 30 34 10 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 31 14 8 22 8 13 49% Marco Rossi 31 11 10 21 10 12 40.1% Matthew Boldy 24 9 10 19 19 21 34.4%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 82 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 26 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players