The Las Vegas Bowl will feature the Utah Utes squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Utah ranks 83rd in points scored this season (24.5 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 19.8 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Northwestern is generating 22.8 points per game (101st-ranked). It ranks 52nd in the FBS defensively (23.8 points surrendered per game).

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on ABC.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Utah vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Utah Northwestern 359.8 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.1 (124th) 308.6 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.6 (40th) 186.3 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105 (120th) 173.6 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.1 (97th) 10 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (9th) 15 (88th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (39th)

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has 1,517 pass yards for Utah, completing 58.5% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 279 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quinden Jackson, has carried the ball 153 times for 742 yards (61.8 per game), scoring four times.

Jaylon Glover has collected 513 yards on 121 carries, scoring two times.

Devaughn Vele's 593 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 72 times and has registered 43 catches and three touchdowns.

Money Parks has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 289 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mikey Matthews has been the target of 44 passes and compiled 29 receptions for 261 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per contest.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 1,585 yards on 61.7% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 156 times for 618 yards (51.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Anthony Tyus III has piled up 45 carries and totaled 217 yards with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson paces his team with 684 receiving yards on 50 catches with five touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has 44 receptions (on 76 targets) for a total of 633 yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning has racked up 361 reciving yards (30.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

