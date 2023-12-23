Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 23
The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) are monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for their Saturday, December 23 game against the Sacramento Kings (17-10) at Golden 1 Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves are coming off of a 118-111 victory against the Lakers in their last game on Thursday. Anthony Edwards' team-leading 27 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.
Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Knee
|22.2
|9.5
|3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSN
Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-2.5
|232.5
