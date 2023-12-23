The Sacramento Kings (17-10) clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Kings matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

NBCS-CA and BSN Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-2.5) 232.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-2.5) 233 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings score 118.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 117.7 (21st in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +183 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (17th in NBA) and give up 106.9 per outing (first in league).

These two teams score a combined 232 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento has put together a 15-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota is 15-12-0 ATS this season.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Edwards 29.5 -115 24.8 Rudy Gobert 14.5 -115 12.5 Jaden McDaniels 13.5 -125 10.5 Mike Conley 13.5 -111 11.4

Timberwolves and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.