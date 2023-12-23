Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Gobert, in his most recent game (December 21 win against the Lakers), posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Now let's examine Gobert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.5 12.6 Rebounds 13.5 12.1 13.0 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 25.9 27.1 PR -- 24.6 25.6



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Gobert has made 4.7 shots per game, which adds up to 11.5% of his team's total makes.

The Timberwolves rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.7 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Kings have allowed 27.0 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 36 12 11 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.