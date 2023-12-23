The Minnesota Wild, Matthew Boldy included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Boldy intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Boldy vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy has averaged 13:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Boldy has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 24 games this season, Boldy has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boldy Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 24 Games 3 19 Points 2 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.