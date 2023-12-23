For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Boldy a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

In eight of 24 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Boldy has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

Boldy's shooting percentage is 14.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:35 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 16:10 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 3 2 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 4-1

Wild vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

