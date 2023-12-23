Jaden McDaniels and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hitting the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 21, McDaniels posted 14 points in a 118-111 win versus the Lakers.

We're going to break down McDaniels' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.5 10.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 2.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 14 13.2 PR -- 12.8 12.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.8



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Kings

McDaniels has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 5.8% and 6.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 2.6 threes per game, or 5.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.1 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Conceding 117.7 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Kings have given up 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

Conceding 27 assists per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have conceded 12.3 makes per game, 11th in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 39 20 3 2 1 0 2 3/4/2023 34 19 4 2 3 1 1 1/30/2023 33 11 3 4 1 0 0 1/28/2023 35 15 8 2 3 0 0

