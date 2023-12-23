Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need here.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School at North Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
