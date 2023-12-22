The Golden State Warriors' (13-14) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Friday, December 22 matchup with the Washington Wizards (5-22) at Chase Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Warriors are coming off of a 132-126 OT victory against the Celtics in their most recent outing on Tuesday. In the Warriors' win, Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding three rebounds and six assists).

In their last game on Thursday, the Wizards secured a 118-117 win against the Trail Blazers. Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points in the Wizards' victory, leading the team.

Warriors vs Wizards Additional Info

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandin Podziemski SG Questionable Back 8.3 5.0 2.6 Gary Payton II PG Out Calf 5.9 3.1 0.9

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5

Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Warriors vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -12.5 246.5

