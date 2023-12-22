Martin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Martin County, Minnesota today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martin County West High School at St. James High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Saint James, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.