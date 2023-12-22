Hubbard County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Hubbard County, Minnesota today? We have what you need below.
Hubbard County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine River Backus High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
