Dodge County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Dodge County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Dodge County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Triton Senior High School at Bethlehem Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Faribault, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
