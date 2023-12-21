If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Wright County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wright County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sartell High School at Buffalo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Buffalo, MN

Buffalo, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brainerd High School at St. Michael Albertville High School